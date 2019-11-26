menu

Political crisis: Get up to scratch with the day’s developments

From high-profile resignations to egg pelting protests, this is what happened today

kurt_sansone
26 November 2019, 9:39pm
by Kurt Sansone
Protesters have called for Joseph Muscat's resignation
Protesters have called for Joseph Muscat's resignation

It has been another dramatic day as police investigations into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia have created a political earthquake that has rocked Joseph Muscat's government. This is what happened today in bite size format:

More people interrogated

A police statement in the morning says that in the past hours more people are being interrogated in relation to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Keith Schembri resigns

Just before 10am, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announces that Keith Schembri has resigned from chief of staff. This follows a meeting between the two at Muscat’s Burmarrad house late at night.

Keith Schembri resigned his post as chief of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister
Keith Schembri resigned his post as chief of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister

Keith Schembri questioned

Police call in Schembri for questioning and this is followed in the afternoon with a search at the man’s villa in Mellieha. It is not yet clear as to why Schembri is being questioned but sources say businessman Yorgen Fenech has named him in relation to corrupt deals.

Cabinet meeting

The usual Cabinet meeting has turned into a crisis meeting as pressure mounts on key ministers tainted by scandal to resign.

Konrad Mizzi resigned his ministerial post
Konrad Mizzi resigned his ministerial post

Resignations

At the end of the Cabinet meeting, Konrad Mizzi announces his resignation from tourism minister but says he will stay on as an MP. Chris Cardona suspends himself from minister pending the outcome of investigations. Cardona suspends himself also from the post of Labour Party deputy leader.

Chris Cardona suspended himself from minister and party deputy leader
Chris Cardona suspended himself from minister and party deputy leader

Muscat heckled

The Prime Minister is heckled by protesters who have started to gather outside Parliament, as he walks from Castille to the House.

Urgent debate denied

In Parliament, Opposition leader Adrian Delia asks for an urgent debate on the current political crisis but this is denied by the Speaker.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia renewed his call for Muscat's resignation
Opposition leader Adrian Delia renewed his call for Muscat's resignation

Delia asks for PM’s resignation

Denied the opportunity of a debate, Delia uses his speaking time in Parliament to call for Joseph Muscat’s resignation, insisting the Prime Minister is compromised and can no longer take any decisions for the country.

Thousands gather in Valletta demanding Muscat's resignation
Thousands gather in Valletta demanding Muscat's resignation

Protests

Protesters gather for the fourth time in a week outside Parliament demanding Muscat’s resignation. They boo at Labour MPs and ministers and pelt official cars with eggs. The noisy protest then moves to Castille Square where the Prime Minister is accused of having blood on his hands.

Yorgen Fenech is granted police bail for the third time
Yorgen Fenech is granted police bail for the third time

Police bail

Yorgen Fenech is given police bail for the third time after the deadline for his arrest expires. Police have so far not pressed charges but investigations are ongoing. Fenech was arrested last week in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder.

PL executive backs Muscat

Joseph Muscat receives unanimous backing from members of the Labour Party's executive during a meeting held in the evening. This follows a unanimous vote of confidence in the parliamentary group on Monday.

Kurt Sansone
