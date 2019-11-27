Yet another protest planned for tonight outside Castille

Repubblika, the civil society group, has called for yet another protest outside Castille on Wednesday night, as the movement's momentum keeps escalating. This would be the fifth protest in less than a week.

Tuesday's political dramatic events saw the resignations of Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri and the auto-suspension of Labour party deputy leader Chris Cardona,

On Tuesday night, protestors hurled eggs and carrots at Labour MPs as they they were leaving parliament after a heated session. They called for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to follow suit and step down.

Repubblika's Manuel Delia wrote on his blog that tonight's protest aims to put pressure on MPs to force Muscat to step down as Prime Minister. Muscat had previously said he would not resign and would stay on to guarantee stability in the country.

"MPs have the power to remove the prime minister. Joseph Muscat is an obstruction to justice. MPs have the duty to remove the prime minister. We have a duty to remind them that," Delia wrote.

Tuesday's protest drew thousands of people outside Parliament who then moved to Castille square. Tonight's protest will start at 6pm outside Parliament and then move to Castille square by 7pm.