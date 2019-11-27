menu

Slight tremor felt in parts of Malta

Tremor is believed to have been the tail end of a strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake which struck near Crete

27 November 2019, 9:21am
by MaltaToday Staff

A slight tremor has been reported in several parts of Malta.

The ground shook at around 8:23am. One reader called in from Naxxar to report the tremor.

The movement was recorded by the University seismic research unit.

The tremor is believed to have been the tail end of a strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake which struck near Crete. Another earthquake struck Albania on Tuesday, killing 23.

