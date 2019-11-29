[WATCH] ‘Vaffanculo’ blasts outside prime minister’s office as protestors convene in Valletta

The proverbial middle finger at Malta’s prime minister Joseph Muscat was blasting from the tannoy at 6pm, as a national protest convened by civil society group Repubblika was underway. The music was Italian pop star Marco Masini’s 90s hit ‘Vaffanculo’ – or ‘fuck you’ – reverberating outside the Auberge de Castille.

The protest coincided with the imminent resignation of Muscat, who said in a statement that the main suspect in the Caruana Galizia assassination investigation, Yorgen Fenech, had threatened to implicate him unless he recommends a pardon for him.

The protest is being held in Valletta in Castille Square, outside the Office of the Prime Minister.

Thousands have shown up to protest in light of the turbulent and unprecedented developments in government.

The vibe is positive, with songs like Marco Masini's Vaffanculo and the Foo Fighters' The Pretender being played to a cheering crowd armed with Maltese flags, horns and protest cards calling for the Prime Minister's resignation.

Police presence has more than doubled since the last protest held at Castille Square with over 40 officers alone guarding the barriers between the protestors and Castille.

On Thursday, at the end of a seven-hour long cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced at a press conference the request for a presidential pardon by Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech was denied.

Muscat said that he had asked for written advice from the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police. He said allegations by Fenech against his former chief of staff Keith Schembri, made after the first pardon was refused, were investigated.

Repubblika said that Thursday’s events were an attack on “Maltese democracy and justice” after the PM’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, was released from investigations dealing with the assassination.

“The prime minister has exercised his disproportionate powers to protect his best friend if not himself as well from paying for crimes. Keith Schembri’s release is incomprehensible,” Repubblika said. “On the prime minister’s instructions, instead, they are being protected. On the prime minister’s instructions, instead, they are being protected.”

On Friday evening, Muscat issued a public statement saying he reported to the police on Thursday, saying he had received a message that unless he advised in favour of a pardon for Yorgen Fenech, the magnate would implicate him over two telephone conversations.

Muscat said he had received a message saying that unless he advised in favour of a presidential pardon, “a testimony would be given by Yorgen Fenech to implicate that he had two telephone calls with him some months back.”

Muscat declared that no such calls were ever made.

“This can easily be verified. The Prime Minister already said he met Yorgen Fenech at either social events or at meetings in his role as shareholder of one of the country’s biggest group of companies. The last such encounter was in February 2019.

“The Prime Minister refused an initial request for pardon by Yorgen Fenech following advice by the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner. The Cabinet refused a second request under similar advice after the Prime Minister withdrew from the meeting.”