[WATCH] ‘We need to clean out the shit and build a new Republic’

They met on the ‘piazza of power’, as the writer Immanuel Mifsud aptly described it: socialists, progressives, and greens joined together in a call to arms to “clean out the shit and build a new Malta.”

Andre Callus, activist for the left-wing NGO Graffitti, led proceedings on Castille Square where artists, writers, politicians, and activists who were on the forefront of Malta’s environment and social justice battles, put forward a challenge to Malta’s two-party system.

“We have now witnessed the marriage of politics and big business and the capture of our state and resources… we know there are thousands of Labour voters who are betrayed, who identify themselves with socialist and progressive values, people who only a few weeks ago believed in the people leading the country, now only learning they were just tending to their personal interests and their friends in big business.”

Callus said he understood the difficulty of those who feared expressing their opinion for fear of being pigeon-holed. “Today is the time for courage… let’s see that from this something positive can happen, to clean out the shit… today should be about the desire for a new country, a country where social justice reigns, we want a Malta that is not led by a big business clique, but a just Malta.”

The writer Immanuel Mifsud’s elegant yet deadly dispatch of the Muscat’s “failed neoliberal experience” took aim at Labour’s ‘best of times’ slogan.

“This country is at war with itself – not just because it has two cruel tribes, but because it wants to remove every single tree, fill every space with concrete, sometimes it hates blacks and wants to shoot every bird… no we’re not living ‘the best of times’, because not everyone was eating from the same plate or sitting at the same table.

“The neoliberal experience did not work… the people wanted to wear those polo shirts with the horse jockey which those in power like, but they realised those shirts didn’t really fit them.”