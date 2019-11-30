menu

[WATCH] ‘We need to clean out the shit and build a new Republic’

How Graffitti and the country’s left-wing organisations and artists called out Muscat’s failed neoliberal experiment

matthew_vella
30 November 2019, 10:45am
by Matthew Vella
Graffitti activists, progressive activists and campaigners out on Castille Square
Graffitti activists, progressive activists and campaigners out on Castille Square

They met on the ‘piazza of power’, as the writer Immanuel Mifsud aptly described it: socialists, progressives, and greens joined together in a call to arms to “clean out the shit and build a new Malta.”

Andre Callus, activist for the left-wing NGO Graffitti, led proceedings on Castille Square where artists, writers, politicians, and activists who were on the forefront of Malta’s environment and social justice battles, put forward a challenge to Malta’s two-party system.

“We have now witnessed the marriage of politics and big business and the capture of our state and resources… we know there are thousands of Labour voters who are betrayed, who identify themselves with socialist and progressive values, people who only a few weeks ago believed in the people leading the country, now only learning they were just tending to their personal interests and their friends in big business.”

Callus said he understood the difficulty of those who feared expressing their opinion for fear of being pigeon-holed. “Today is the time for courage… let’s see that from this something positive can happen, to clean out the shit… today should be about the desire for a new country, a country where social justice reigns, we want a Malta that is not led by a big business clique, but a just Malta.”

The writer Immanuel Mifsud’s elegant yet deadly dispatch of the Muscat’s “failed neoliberal experience” took aim at Labour’s ‘best of times’ slogan.

“This country is at war with itself – not just because it has two cruel tribes, but because it wants to remove every single tree, fill every space with concrete, sometimes it hates blacks and wants to shoot every bird… no we’re not living ‘the best of times’, because not everyone was eating from the same plate or sitting at the same table.

“The neoliberal experience did not work… the people wanted to wear those polo shirts with the horse jockey which those in power like, but they realised those shirts didn’t really fit them.”

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in National
[WATCH] ‘We need to clean out the shit and build a new Republic’
National

[WATCH] ‘We need to clean out the shit and build a new Republic’
Matthew Vella
‘I’m angry, betrayed… now justice must be done and seen to be done’ – Miriam Dalli
National

‘I’m angry, betrayed… now justice must be done and seen to be done’ – Miriam Dalli
Matthew Vella
[WATCH] ‘Don’t push this nation to the precipice of anger’, Muscat told by protestors in Valletta
National

[WATCH] ‘Don’t push this nation to the precipice of anger’, Muscat told by protestors in Valletta
Matthew Agius / David Hudson
Two Cabinet ministers speak up on stormy Castille debrief: ‘We were shocked’
National

Two Cabinet ministers speak up on stormy Castille debrief: ‘We were shocked’
Matthew Vella / Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.