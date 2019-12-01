[WATCH] Adrian Delia calls out Labour MPs for choosing to protect Joseph Muscat

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has called out Labour MPs for continuing to "protect" Joseph Muscat rather than force him to resign immediately.

In a televised address, Delia said the Prime Minister should heed the multiple calls for his resignation and leave immediately.

On Sunday morning, the Labour Party’s parliamentary group met in an emergency session at the Prime Minister’s residence in Girgenti, to discuss Muscat’s potential exit, and whether he should leave now or stay on till January, when a new Labour leader will be elected.

Labour MPs voted unanimously to give Joseph Muscat the final decision on how he should proceed in the lead-up to a Labour leadership election that will be held on the 18 January, 2020.

Reacting to developments, Delia said that as long as Muscat remains PM, the nation cannot be assured that justice will be served.

“The Opposition sees Muscat as having lost his credibility, after choosing to protect the interests of his chosen few, instead of the interests of the nation,” Delia said.

Delia also said that the country has become victim to a constitutional crisis created by those who should have resigned years ago.

The PN leader also urged supporters to join in the protest being held in Valletta today at 4 pm by civil society groups.

“The Opposition has done its part, civil society has done its part, now it's time for Muscat to resign,” Delia said.

Delia also called out the decision to reinstate Chris Cardona as economy minister.

“We must remember that he [Chris Cardona] is still subject to a magisterial inquiry, and his position no longer remains credible,” Delia said.

Delia also hit out at the Labour parliamentary group, who he says have chosen to prioritise their interests before the nation’s.

“In the same way Joseph Muscat chose to protect Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, they have chosen to protect Muscat,” Delia stated.