menu

[PICTURES] Valletta under siege

As protests calling on the Prime Minister to resign intensify, police have been putting up barriers to keep the crowds at a distance from Parliament and Auberge de Castille

kurt_sansone
3 December 2019, 10:33am
by Kurt Sansone

These have been an intense two weeks with protests calling for the Prime Minister’s resignation growing bigger and becoming more agitated.

Valletta has been the centre of these large manifestations, with protesters gathering almost daily in front of Parliament and the Office of the Prime Minister at Castille.

To keep protesters far away as possible from the buildings and prevent close encounters with MPs and government functionaries, police have been erecting metal barriers. These are the scenes this morning in Valletta as the capital faces yet another siege.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Family of slain journalist seeks Nadine Lia’s abstention from Yorgen Fenech case
National

Family of slain journalist seeks Nadine Lia’s abstention from Yorgen Fenech case
Karl Azzopardi
Police were sloppy with Keith Schembri: Cabinet ministers’ rage over chief of staff’s implication
National

Police were sloppy with Keith Schembri: Cabinet ministers’ rage over chief of staff’s implication
Matthew Vella
Updated | Malta’s basis of trust with the EU has been damaged – MEPs
National

Updated | Malta’s basis of trust with the EU has been damaged – MEPs
Matthew Vella
[PICTURES] Valletta under siege
National

[PICTURES] Valletta under siege
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.