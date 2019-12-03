[PICTURES] Valletta under siege

These have been an intense two weeks with protests calling for the Prime Minister’s resignation growing bigger and becoming more agitated.

Valletta has been the centre of these large manifestations, with protesters gathering almost daily in front of Parliament and the Office of the Prime Minister at Castille.

To keep protesters far away as possible from the buildings and prevent close encounters with MPs and government functionaries, police have been erecting metal barriers. These are the scenes this morning in Valletta as the capital faces yet another siege.