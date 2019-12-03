Connections to Marsa-Hamrun bypass to receive €2.25 million upgrade

Infrastructure Malta will be starting a new €2.25 million project which will see the improvement of connections between the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass and neighbouring localities.

A new slip road and an exit ramp will give commuters a more efficient alternative to existing routes through nearby streets, shifting through traffic from residential areas to the arterial road network.

According to a statement by the road works authority the new project will not only help to cut journey times but will also reduce accident risks and vehicle pollution in several nearby residential zones.

“Works started a few days ago and will extend from Il-Kanun (Cannon) Road, Santa Venera, along the southbound carriageway of the Bypass, to the multi-level roundabout and flyover junction connecting it to Hal Qormi Road, Qormi (near the Maltapost offices). Infrastructure Malta scheduled this project to commence soon after the completion of the upgrade of Hal Qormi Road, which was widened to four lanes with new footpaths for increased pedestrian safety earlier this year,” a statement read.

Through the new project, an existing, disused road next to the Bypass will be rebuilt and extended to connect Il-Kanun Road, in Santa Venera, with the southbound carriageway of the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass. This slip road will introduce a quicker connection from Qormi, Birkirkara, Hamrun, and Santa Venera towards Valletta and the south of Malta

The other part of this project includes the addition of a second approach lane at the slip road connecting the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass to the Hal Qormi Road roundabout and flyover junction, facilitating access to Hal Qormi Road and to the centre of Hamrun.

To link the two new connections, Infrastructure Malta is also opening a fourth southbound lane along the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass. This lane was built when the road was reconstructed last year.