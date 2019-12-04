menu

[PICTURES] Protesters turn guns on police: ‘Arrest Keith Schembri’

Hundreds of people gathered outside the police depot calling for the arrest and investigation of the prime minister’s ex-chief of staff

maltatoday
4 December 2019, 10:06am
by MaltaToday Staff

 

The unprecedented wave of protests continued on Tuesday evening with people taking their message to the police outside the depot in Floriana.

A smaller crowd than that which gathered in Valletta in previous days called on the Police Commissioner “to do his job” and “arrest and investigate” Keith Schembri.

Here are some pictures from the night.

More in National
Parliament folds up for the Christmas holidays
National

Parliament folds up for the Christmas holidays
Kurt Sansone
[PICTURES] Protesters turn guns on police: ‘Arrest Keith Schembri’
National

[PICTURES] Protesters turn guns on police: ‘Arrest Keith Schembri’
MaltaToday Staff
Architects say barriers outside parliament only widen the gap between politicians and people
National

Architects say barriers outside parliament only widen the gap between politicians and people
Laura Calleja
Despite his troubles, Muscat hits Naxxar, Zebbug and Paola in ‘farewell tour’
National

Despite his troubles, Muscat hits Naxxar, Zebbug and Paola in ‘farewell tour’
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.