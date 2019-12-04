[PICTURES] Protesters turn guns on police: ‘Arrest Keith Schembri’
Hundreds of people gathered outside the police depot calling for the arrest and investigation of the prime minister’s ex-chief of staff
The unprecedented wave of protests continued on Tuesday evening with people taking their message to the police outside the depot in Floriana.
A smaller crowd than that which gathered in Valletta in previous days called on the Police Commissioner “to do his job” and “arrest and investigate” Keith Schembri.
Here are some pictures from the night.
