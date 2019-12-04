menu

Civil society groups to hold another national protest on Sunday

NGOs Repubblika, Occupy Justice and Manuel Delia are organising another national protest on Sunday in Valletta as they reiterate their call for Joseph Muscat to step down immediately

laura_calleja
4 December 2019, 3:28pm
by Laura Calleja

There will be another protest in Valletta on Sunday as NGOs step up the pressure on the Prime Minister to quit immediately.

Repubblika, Occupy Justice and Manuel Delia are calling on people to meet in Valletta at 4pm to demand once again that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat resign immediately.

Calls for Muscat to resign have become stronger, following the court testimony on Wednesday by Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The NGOs said the police must investigate Muscat, Keith Schembri, Kenneth Camilleri, Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, Neville Gafa and Sandro Craus without further delay. “No one should be above the law,” the NGOs said. 

They also called for police to come forward and give an account of the investigations being conducted by the Economic Crimes Unit and whether players like Brian Tonna and Karl Cini of Nexia BT are being investigated.

The NGO has called on all voluntary organisations, as well as “good-willed” citizens to declare their support for the protest and join them on Sunday. 

The country has witnessed an unparalleled wave of protests calling for Muscat’s immediate resignation.

 

