Joseph Muscat says Keith Schembri’s name never cropped up in security briefings

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says Keith Schembri’s name never cropped in any of the briefings he was given by investigators probing the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Muscat denied having any prior knowledge of the murder plot and reiterated his “full confidence” in police investigators.

In comments to Times of Malta on Thursday, Muscat refused to say if he was still in touch with his former chief of staff.

Schembri resigned his post last week after murder suspect Yorgen Fenech implicated him in the Caruana Galizia assassination. Schembri was arrested a day later by police and interrogated at length but later released.

Just 24 hours before announcing his resignation, Schembri was at Muscat’s private residence in Burmarrad for a night-time meeting.

Schembri has disappeared from public view ever since his arrest and subsequent release.

Asked if he was confident Schembri was not aware of the plot, Muscat insisted it was up to the police to determine that.

Muscat said that over the past two years, Schembri’s name never featured in briefings given to him by investigators.

Schembri was present during briefings given to the Prime Minister by the Security Service.

Asked about this, Muscat said he had his “own opinion” but refused to elaborate due to ongoing investigations.

In court on Thursday, Yorgen Fenech said that Schembri used to keep him informed of progress in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Fenech claimed that Schembri had informed him that his phone was being tapped and tipped him off on the police raid in Marsa where the murder suspects were arrested.

