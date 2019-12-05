[WATCH] Yorgen Fenech tells court Keith Schembri kept him constantly informed of progress in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation

Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has claimed in court that the Prime Minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri had kept him continuously informed of progress in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Fenech said this during a constitutional court case he has filed to have Inspector Keith Arnaud removed from the murder investigation. The case is being heard by Judge Lawrence Mintoff.

Fenech told the court that Schembri was being briefed on progress in the investigation by Arnaud, who was a good friend of Schembri.

In shocking testimony, Fenech said that Schembri had informed him that his phone was being tapped, that the police were going to carry out a big raid in Marsa in December 2017 when the three men accused of murdering Caruana Galizia were arrested, and had also given him a script on what to say while he was out on police bail.

Fenech says that Schembri had visited him at his home on the Sunday when he was out on police bail and gave him a script of what to tell the police during interrogation. The suspect claims that while investigations were carried out as they should in his regard, the police were quick to exonerate Keith Schembri.

Fenech has been charged with being the mastermind behind the Caruana Galizia murder. The compilation of evidence against has not yet started.