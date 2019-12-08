Updated | [WATCH] Thousands march on Castille demanding justice in Caruana Galizia assassination

Thousands protested against the current political crisis in Malta, with demonstrators demanding justice in light of the shocking revelations emerging from the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case.

The protesters marched from the parliament building to Castille Place, calling for the "Castille clique" to step down, as the government is faced with a political crisis of unprecedented proportions.

They marched behind a banner calling for "justice", with Caruana Galizia's parents and two of her sisters at the forefront of the demonstration.

The protests come after weeks of demonstrations demanding that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat resign immediately.

Today's protest was being backed by civil society and all independent media houses.

Speaking at the protest, Graffitti activist Andre Callus said that, while it was true that it was not yet clear to what extent the Prime Minister was involved in the murder of Caruana Galzia, the Prime Minister had always defended his chief of staff Keith Schembri, despite the facts having shown that he was absolutely corrupt.

"The stench has been evident for a long time," Callus said.

Addressing the protest, former PN MEP candidate Norman Vella said that Schembri was the real prime minister, while "his protector" was Joseph Muscat, and that it had emerged that Caruana Galizia's murder had been tied to the Prime Minister's

"Muscat told us he would leave no stone unturned. All he had to do was open the door of the office next to his in Castille," Vella said, referring to the allegations that those closest to the Prime Minister had a hand in the murder.

Blogger and activist Manuel Delia spoke about the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and PL MP Robert Abela - the two contenders for the leadership of the Labour Party - during Muscat's visits to Naxxar, Żebbuġ and Paola this morning.

Their holding each other's hands was obscene considering the current political upheaval and the implications of the revelations connected to Caruana Galizia's murder, Delia said