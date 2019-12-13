Malta is bigger than the gang that brought shame on us – President’s Republic Day speech

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was still in Brussels attending his last European Council while the President of the Republic, George Vella, gave his speech for Republic Day, a speech which never steered away from the harrowing events of the last week in connection with the assassination of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

But Vella, a former foreign minister under Muscat and one-time Labour deputy prime leader, was unequivocal in his judgement of the outgoing prime minister’s staff and its alleged involvement in the assassination.

“Let us remember that the Republic of Malta is far bigger than the gang of people who brought shame on our country,” Vella said, in a reference that could not have excluded Muscat’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri, who is now known to have leaked intelligence to Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind of the assassination.

Vella even had a short address in the English language, in an appeal to the foreign media and international partners.

“To just say we are sorry for what happened, is definitely not enough. We will ensure that justice is done, and that it is seen to be done.

“I thank all those countries that helped us with the investigations of the assassination of Mrs Daphne Caruana Galizia that were needed and are still ongoing. The whole of Malta should not be tarnished by these sad events. Malta is far bigger than any group of individuals involved in these events – whoever they may be. Our country’s role in the creation of all that is good and beneficial to its people, both domestically and internationally should not be obscured by what has very regrettably happened.”

Vella said that Malta’s reputation did not deserve to be dirtied and depreciated. “Our country should continue carrying the respect it earned for the good it achieved along the years, for a history and culture that go back thousands of years, for the enormous contribution it has made to the attainment of peace in the world, and for its eminent history in defence of values, for the traditional generosity of the Maltese people and for the overwhelming potential of its human resources.”

Maltese society shaken to its core

The President said Malta was “going through very particular circumstances that deserve our full attention”.

What had transpired has had a profound effect on Malta’s society, institutions and its reputation, he said

“These are circumstances that shook Maltese society to its core. These are circumstances that shook our institutions from their foundations.

“These are circumstances that stained Malta’s name internationally.

“These are circumstances that have a very negative effect on our credibility, our commercial activity, investment, tourism and the good name that Malta has always carried in international spheres.”

Vella said that he made such statements “with a heavy heart and great sorrow, for I never imagined I would ever utter these words about my country.”

Whoever had the Republic’s interest at heart had experienced desolation and even a degree of anger towards “the individuals who brought us to where we are today,” he said.

The “unprecedented” events which unfolded had cast “a heavy shadow of doubt” over the functioning of the country’s institutions and their impartiality, he emphasised.

Few know how limited President’s powers are

Turning to people’s expectations of what the president could do in the current situation, Vella said that few realised how limited his powers were.

“Some may have interpreted my silence, as Head of State, as a weakness.

“There were others who wanted me to speak, and say, more. Some assume that as President, apart from moral authority, I have powers to give orders as to what is to be done. Very few know how limited the powers of the President are. On the other hand, the President has many obligations and responsibilities. It is exactly these that I have exercised in the past few weeks, together with the authority given to me by the Office of President, in silence, utmost confidentiality and prudence.”

Vella underlined that he had kept himself informed of developments, minute by minute, and discussed facts and opinions with whoever was Constitutionally bound to keep him updated with events.

“I have listened and assessed.

“I gave the advice I thought best and took a step back from making public pronouncements. All along I was ready, were the right circumstances to develop, to intervene.

“The decisions I took were based on information provided by those obliged to do so. I also consulted those whose professionalism, integrity and moral fibre I trust. I took my decisions with a serene conscience and within the remits imposed on me by the Constitution.”

All those involved have to shoulder responsibility

Those who had brought the country to this juncture, regardless of who they are, were not working in the interest of Malta’s people, Vella said, underlining that what happened could never be justified.

“We need to be united in the hope that all those who have to shoulder the responsibility for their behaviour, do exactly that, and pay the consequences. Whoever this may be.”

‘This is not an easy hour’

The current times are hard, Vella said, but they have to be faced.

"This is not an easy hour. However, we have to live through it.

“Our duty is to ensure that this anguish leads to the discovery and outing of the whole truth. All those involved, high and low, have to carry the burden of their responsibility and pay their dues.”

The country, he added, had to be rebuilt, and, most importantly, it had to be ensured that its institutions were not threatened in the exercising of their work.

