Keith Schembri’s lost phone claim prompts Labour CEO's ridicule

Keith Schembri told police that he lost his phone but few appear to believe him, including the Labour Party’s CEO

kurt_sansone
19 December 2019, 4:08pm
by Kurt Sansone
Keith Schembri’s claim that he lost his mobile phone when the police turned up at his house to arrest him last month has earned him ridicule on social media.

Running with the hashtag findmyphone, Schembri’s claim was lambasted by none other than the Labour Party’s CEO Randolph De Battista.

“Huh, he lost it! Pull the other one!”, De Battista wrote on his Facebook wall, shortly after the revelation was made in court.

It was Inspector Keith Arnaud who testified that when the police went to arrest the former chief of staff at his Mellieħa home on 26 November, Keith Schembri informed them that he lost his phone.

Light a candle to St Anthony to help Keith find his mobile
Light a candle to St Anthony to help Keith find his mobile
Find the phone and get a job
Find the phone and get a job
What it looks like when you discover you lost your phone (Meme: GodliMemes/Godli)
What it looks like when you discover you lost your phone (Meme: GodliMemes/Godli)

The police are still trying to locate the phone, Arnaud told the court, adding that Schembri was being investigated over homicide, tampering with evidence and other crimes.

Schembri angered party supporters yesterday with his cocky reply to a journalist’s question on how his actions betrayed the trust of Labour voters.

“I helped Labourites win 10 elections,” Schembri replied after testifying in a constitutional case that Yorgen Fenech filed to have the lead inspector removed from the Caruana Galizia murder case.

But today’s news jars with Schembri’s testimony in yesterday’s constitutional case where he said that he had to charge his phone at least four times a day because of the large number of messages he receives and is constantly on the phone.

Now, the lost phone claim has prompted various memes poking fun at the unbelievable situation.

