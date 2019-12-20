Yorgen Fenech files constitutional application over 'amateurish' police investigation

Yorgen Fenech has filed a constitutional application where he is labelling Keith Arnaud’s investigation into Keith Schembri’s possible role in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination as having been ‘careless, approximative if not amateurish.”

In an application filed on Friday at the First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction, Fenech is saying that during Arnaud’s testimony yesterday during the compilation of evidence against him (Fenech), facts which were very relevant to the case had emerged which Arnaud had no knowledge about before.

“…This shows the careless, approximative if not amateurish way in which the investigations concerning Keith Schembri were undertaken,” Fenech said in an application filed by his lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri.

Fenech said that, apart from the “incredible fact of the missing mobile”, inspector Arnaud has declared under oath “that he wasn’t even aware of the almost intimate friendship between Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri”, even when Melvin Theuma had in court said in the clearest of ways that such a close friendship between the two existed.

This, Fenech is arguing, is just one of a large number of factors which show the “manifestly careless way” in which the investigations on Schembri - “who could possibly even be the mastermind [in the Caruana Galizia murder]” - took place.

Fenech is requesting that Arnaud's testimony during the compilation of evidence of 19 December be exhibited in the proceedings of this constitutional application.

He is also asking the court to allow him to give testimony about the matters raised in the application for the purpose of the same proceedings.