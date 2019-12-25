Christmas characterised by postcard weather and slight winds

Christmas this year is characterised by winter sunshine with the meteorological office reporting that there will be no rain on anyone’s parade.

Christmas Eve saw some strong Force 6 winds blowing from a northwest direction but they gradually died down, allowing for a calm Christmas Day.

“Sun seekers can look forward to spending the most wonderful time of the year basking in Malta’s winter sunshine as all indicates that the weather on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day will be mainly sunny and dry,” the meteorological office said.

Christmas morning will be cloudy for a few hours but it will be a bright rest-of-the-day.

Temperatures are not expected to exceed 18°C dropping to 12°C by the end of the day.