Sacla sauces recalled over possible presence of peanuts

A health warning has been issued over Sacla sauces, due to the unlabelled presence of peanuts in the products.

In a statement, the Environmental Health Directorate said that the company is currently affixing stickers on the involved products so as to inform consumers on the possible presence of peanuts.

“Due to some products already being bought by consumers, the health directorate is notifying the public as is standard practice,” the statement read.

The products that may have been contaminated are Tomato Pesto, Chargrilled Aubergine Pesto, Classic Basil Pesto, Reduced fat Basil Pesto, Reduced Fat Tomato Pesto, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Truffle Pesto, Vegan Basil Pesto and ‘Nduja Pesto.

The mentioned products must not be consumed by persons allergic to peanuts the directorate warned.