Yet another blackout leaves Sliema without power for over two hours

Power temporarily went out in various localities across the Maltese islands, the third time in December alone.

Residents in Naxxar, Bormla, Tarxien, Fgura, Hal Ghaxaq, Rabat, and Mellieha reported a blackout that lasted from 5:50pm to 5:57pm.

But lights were still out for Sliema residents, with Enemalta reporting it was working to restore energy supply to the town.

Enemalta didn’t provide any immediate explanation for this latest power cut, stating only that its technical personnel are working endlessly to solve the issue and that it will deliver updates in the future.

Following a recent nationwide blackout, Enemalta said that the interconnector cable between Malta and Sicily had sustained damage by a ship anchor close to the Sicilian coast and that it would require several weeks to repair.

It warned the public that unplanned interruptions to the power supply could take place during this period.