[WATCH] Opposition leader appeals for unity following a year where ‘normality was broken’

Adrian Delia New Year's Speech

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has said that those who must shoulder political responsibility must do so not for themselves but for the sake of the country.

“They must understand and look forward in recognition of what they did, and see how they can give back to the country,” Delia said.

In his New Year’s Speech, Delia stated that looking back to 2019, one sees a year where “normality was broken”, but said that “we” must look forward to a year where “all must work towards taking the country forward”.

“We must start to look ahead and see not what we can take from Malta but what we can give back,” he said.

Delia said that the country is passing through troubled times and spoke of how the shared consensus among people is that of looking ahead and getting through the rough patch Malta finds itself in.

“These are my new year’s greetings: that not only as a nation, but as Maltese and Gozitans, we come together and remove the uncertainties and doubts that have grown among us,” Delia said.

The PN leader said that the country’s political ambitions must be used to serve the people and the common interest.

“We must also undress ourselves from what divides us and work towards building on what unites us while recognizing what we did wrong,” Delia stated.

The Opposition leader called for unity, insisting the nation looks forward at how it can unite itself, and bring the much needed change it deserves.