Head of state cultural agency ridicules X-Factor judge for joining anti-corruption concert

Valletta Cultural Agency head Jason Micallef ridicules Alexandra Alden for joining Sunday’s anti-corruption concert in the capital as he does an Andrew Borg Cardona on the singer

kurt_sansone
3 January 2020, 11:21am
by Kurt Sansone
Valletta Cultural Agency head Jason Micallef has taken a dig at singer Alexandra Alden after the latter said she will take part in Sunday's anti-corruption concert
Valletta Cultural Agency head Jason Micallef has taken a dig at singer Alexandra Alden after the latter said she will take part in Sunday's anti-corruption concert

Jason Micallef has done an Andrew Borg Cardona with his attempt to ridicule X-Factor judge Alexandra Alden after she confirmed her participation in Sunday’s anti-corruption concert.

Micallef, who heads the Valletta Cultural Agency, a State entity, and is executive chairperson of One Productions took a dig at Alden on his Facebook, describing her as “Malta’s ‘Lady Gaga’ wannabe”.

His post provoked opposite reactions on his Facebook wall that ranged from outright ridicule of the singer to support for her stand to join other artists for the Valletta concert organised by NGOs Repubblika, Occupy Justice and Manuel Delia.

Micallef’s dig was reminiscent of a similar incident in 2016 when lawyer Andrew Borg Cardona, who is a prominent activist in anti-corruption demonstrations, described Malta’s then-Eurovision singer Ira Losco as a “bitch” after she commented favourably on then president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

The national broadcaster, PBS, had come out in support of Losco, condemning Borg Cardona’s sexist language.

READ ALSO: PBS blasts Borg Cardona's 'bitch' tweet against Ira Losco as sexist abuse

Micallef hit back at the flak he received over his original post targeting Alden by referring to the Borg Cardona incident, accusing his critics of being “hypocrites” and “false” for adopting two weights and two measures.

The VCA chairman has so far not apologised for his outburst despite the similarity with the Losco incident, which he himself fished out to justify his actions.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
