Students who sit for ethics exam ‘show deep reflection’

Just 153 students sat for their O’level in ethics, the newly introduced alternative to religious studies in the Maltese curriculum, but examiners noted that candidates showed “deep reflection, critical thinking was found lacking among those sitting for the religion exam.”

A total of 3,123 candidates sat for the religion exam.

The number of students registering for the ethics exam increased from 38 students in 2018 to 153 students in 2019. When absences are taken into account, the actual number of students who actually sat for the exam in 2019 was 125, up from just 31 the previous year.

Official figures show that in total, 4,031 students opted for ethics instead of religion in 2018 in both primary and secondary level. Ethics, like religion, is not a compulsory subject to proceed to post-secondary level.

The examination report for the 2019 session reports that students are “showing a better understanding of the ethical issues under examination and a deeper element of reflection”, with some of the responses offering strong and very valid arguments, supported by suitable examples.

This contrasts with the observations made by examiners for the religion exam which was chosen by over 3,000 students. While noting that candidates are generally able to answer recall questions, they run into difficulties with questions that require critical thinking and analysis.

The 2019 ethics exam tested students on their ability to reflect upon issues like drug abuse, healthy sexual relations, freedom of expression and respect for others.

The most popular question chosen by students dealt with the ethics of drug use. The greatest number of candidates took an ethical stand against drug abuse, arguing that it is an act of disrespect towards oneself because it thwarts the very notion of individual freedom.

But some students proceeded to argue that society should not treat drug addicts as criminals but as people in need of help and care.

The second most popular question dealt with sexual relations. Most of the replies showed a “profound understanding on what constitutes healthy sexual relations, many also showing that sexuality is not reducible to sexual intercourse or sexual acts only”.

Candidates also associated respect for others to gender equality, arguing that no one has the right to impose on others due to their gender.

Fewer students opted for a question on the limits of freedom of expression in the context of racism and sexism, and most of these restricted their answers to social media only.

Examiners described this as a “restrictive definition of media” which excludes news media or other types of mass media. Moreover, most responses only referred to personal communication, and not to public comments made by public figures. Few candidates made reference to hate speech and most candidates only recognised sexism in the media in the form of sexual harassment, and not in the expression of gender stereotypes or disparaging remarks based on gender constructs.

Most of the candidates sitting for ethics chose to answer the questions in English, with some students finding it difficult to communicate their arguments.

While expressing satisfaction at the overall grades, examiners expressed concern on the fact that 18% of students who registered for the exam failed to show up for the examination.

Only 7% of the religious studies candidates were absent.

Candidates were asked to give a practical example of how a Christian can behave well in the Christian life he or she embraces. According to the examiners most have “very little knowledge about what being a Christian entails”.

“Most candidates only answered that one has to live well, respect others, and help others… These can be listed as human values, rather than Christian values.”

Other answers were found to be more adequate. These included obeying parents even ‘when we don’t agree’, helping someone who ‘hasn’t helped us when we were in need’ and treating ‘those whom we don’t like’ with love and compassion.

When asked about abortion, most answered “correctly and in detail about what abortion is, but were a bit less specific and gave less details about why the Church considers it a sin”. Most replied that since the Church is against killing, it is against abortion too – but failed to explain why.

The vast majority of the 1,044 candidates sitting for the religious studies ‘paper B’, who can only aim for a pass mark, showed “limited religious knowledge”.

Heaven was described as a place of rest and bliss while hell was a place for criminals. The presence of God, or the absence of God, did not feature in most answers.

“Even though uncalled for, many referred to Purgatory as a time or place for the decision about the eventual transfer either to heaven or hell,” the examiners said.

Neither did most understand what Jesus meant when he compared the Church to a field of wheat and weeds. The majority of students replied that he said that because in the Church ‘you find everything’. Very few answered well, comparing the weeds to the bad and wheat to the righteous.