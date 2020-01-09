Gaming company pays €2.34 million penalty in Malta settlement

A gaming company has been ordered to pay nothing less than €2.34 million in a financial penalty for operating a gaming service without being in possession of the necessary authorisation.

Joint investigations by the Malta Gaming Authority and the Executive Police revelaed that Blackrock Media Limited had been processing payments to and from players as part of a gaming service which was not duly authorised.

The financial penalty was paid in terms of a settlement reached with the MGA.

The director of Blackrock Media is Anthony Debono, who owns 59.9% of a wine trading company, Carnaby Limited, together with the Nationalist Party leader, Adrian Delia, who owns 40%. Debono is a director of various other companies.

Blackrock Media is owned by Blackrock Entertainment B.V. of the Netherlands, whose flagship is WildSultan.com, a brand licensed in Curacao.

“This is proof that our institutions work diligently, efficiently and effectively,” parliamentary secretary for financial services Silvio Schembri said.

“It should be noted that this is the highest fine ever issued by the Malta Gaming Authority, which proves the credibility and seriousness the authority operates with to safeguard the reputation of the Maltese jurisdiction in this field.

“This result was possible through the professional work carried out by means of a joint collaboration between the Malta Gaming Authority and the Malta Police Force. Such result is a clear proof of the Maltese government’s commitment in implementing the recommendations put forward last year in the MONEYVAL report and in strengthening the measures taken so far by the current administration.

“The gaming industry is an important element of our economy and we must continue to make sure that our jurisdiction will continue to raise the bar and retain the title as the home for gaming excellence.”