Environment authority says it is monitoring Wied Qirda works

The environment authority is monitoring ongoing roadworks in Wied Qirda valley as it responds to growing criticism by environmental groups.

The works are being carried out by Infrastructure Malta, a roads agency, and in November last year the Environment and Resources Authoirty issued a stop order that was ignored.

But now, in a joint statement, ERA and Infrastructure Malta, have clarified that the roadworks are necessary because parts of the rural road collapsed and these are being monitored by the authority.

ERA said the purpose of its stop order was not to stop emergency works that are permissible at law but to ensure that any other works followed an approved method statement.

“Infrastructure Malta is collaborating with the authority at every stage of this infrastructural investment to ensure that the necessary emergency works are done in the most sensitive way possible,” the roads agency said.

The agency said that once the necessary repair works are completed, it will contribute to the valley’s regeneration by carrying out all the interventions requested by ERA.

Parts of the rural road collapsed as a result of stormy weather. The agency had to reconstruct the foundations of the road and replace an existing pathway that crossed the valley.

Infrastructure Malta said the pathway was built years ago above a dam that obstructed the valley’s natural water course.

The agency and ERA said that the removal of the dam and reconstruction of a bridge would help regeneration in this part of Wied Qirda.

