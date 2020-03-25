menu

Prince Charles has Coronavirus, official sources confirm

The 71 year-old prince is showing mild symptoms but is otherwise in good health

25 March 2020, 12:51pm
Clarence House has confirmed that 71 year-old Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and is displaying “mild symptoms.” The Prince "otherwise remains in good health”, it said. 

A Clarence House spokesman said the Duchess of Cornwall, who is 72, had also been tested but did not have the virus. 

The Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland, in line with government and medical advice. 

It is not possible to identify the person from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks. 

Charles’s last public engagement was on 12 March, but since then he had a number of private meetings with various officials. He last saw the Queen on 12 March, but a palace spokesman said the monarch remained in “good health.” 

