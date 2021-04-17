[WATCH] Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, laid to rest in Ceremonial Royal Funeral

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh has been laid to rest after a Ceremonial Royal Funeral, similar to that of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Prince Philip, consort to Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 99 on 10 April, 2021.

The intimate funeral was held at St George's Chapel. During the service, the Dean of Windsor paid tribute to Prince Philip's "unwavering loyalty to the Queen" and "service to the nation".

The congregation wore masks and was socially distanced in line with Covid rules, with the Queen seated alone.

Ahead of the service, the duke's children walked behind his coffin in a funeral procession and there was a national minute's silence.

His coffin was carried the short distance to St George's Chapel on a modified Land Rover, which the duke himself helped to design.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles walked in the front row behind the vehicle, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

In the third row, Prince William and Prince Harry walked either side of their cousin Peter Phillips.

As it happened:

At 2:40pm (GMT), the coffin emerged from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle into the Quadrangle, followed by the members of the Royal Family who walked in the procession. All those in the Quadrangle will give the coffin a Royal Salute before the coffin is placed onto the Land Rover.

The Queen departed from the Sovereign’s Entrance in the State Bentley.

The procession then moved towards St. George’s Chapel, through Engine Court, Chapel Hill Parade Ground and into Horseshoe Cloister, arriving at the West Steps. The procession route was lined by representatives from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders, and 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

Minute Guns were fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle for the duration of the Procession. The Curfew Tower Bell also tolled.

The members of the Royal Family who followed on foot behind the coffin are:

The Princess Royal The Prince of Wales

The Earl of Wessex and Forfar The Duke of York

The Duke of Sussex Mr. Peter Phillips The Duke of Cambridge

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence The Earl of Snowdon

The National Anthem was played as the coffin arrived at Horseshoe Cloister, where it was met by representatives from the Commonwealth and a Dismounted Detachment of the Household Cavalry.

The Bearer Party carried the coffin up the West Steps of the Chapel before pausing for a National Minute Silence at 3pm. The Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury then received the coffin.

As the doors to St. George’s Chapel closed, the Royal Navy Piping Party piped the ‘Carry On’.

Members of the Royal Family

The following Members of the Royal Family attended the Funeral Service in the Chapel:

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Countess of Wessex and Forfar Viscount Severn

The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duchess of Cambridge

Mr. and Mrs. Mike Tindall

Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank

Mr. Jack Brooksbank

The Lady Sarah and Mr. Daniel Chatto

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy

The Hereditary Prince of Baden The Landgrave of Hesse The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

During the Service, a small choir of four sang pieces of music chosen by The Duke of Edinburgh. The choir was located in the Nave, away from the seated congregation, and in line with public health guidelines there was no congregational singing.

The funeral service was conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

At the conclusion of the Service, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault. The Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the Blessing and the National Anthem was sung by the Choir.

Her Majesty The Queen, Members of the Royal Family and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Family then departed the Chapel via Galilee Porch.