US to allow entry to vaccinated passengers from UK, EU

The United States of America will be lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions, allowing the entry of vaccinated passengers from the European Union and the UK.

The Biden administration announced that it will be lifting the travel ban imposed by the Trump administration 18 months ago during early stages of the pandemic.

In addition to the 26 EU Schengen countries and the UK, vaccinated passengers from Ireland, China, Iran, Brazil, South Africa and India will be allowed to enter the US.

Under current policy, only American citizens, their immediate families, green card holders and those with national interest exemptions (NIE) can travel into the US if they have been in the UK or EU in the previous two weeks.

White House coronavirus response coordinator, Jeff Zients said international travelers will require proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure.