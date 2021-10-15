British Conservative MP David Amess stabbed to death

David Amess, a British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church, by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district.

Amess was 69 years old and represented Southend West in Essex, eastern England. He was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex police said that they have arrested a man on suspicion of murder, after a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea. He was treated by emergency services but died on the scene.

"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody."

A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in #LeighonSea.



We were called to Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm.



Sadly, a man later died.



A man was arrested at the scene.



We are not looking for anyone else.



— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 15, 2021

