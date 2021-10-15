menu

British Conservative MP David Amess stabbed to death

Amess was stabbed to death on Friday by a 25-year-old

maltatoday
15 October 2021, 4:32pm
by Staff Reporter
David Amess died after stabbing incident (Photo: Twitter)
David Amess died after stabbing incident (Photo: Twitter)

David Amess, a British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church, by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district.

Amess was 69 years old and represented Southend West in Essex, eastern England. He was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex police said that they have arrested a man on suspicion of murder, after a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea. He was treated by emergency services but died on the scene.

"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody."

The police said that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.