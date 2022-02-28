Ukraine appeals for 'immediate' EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately.

"Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said.

Zelenskyy made the appeal during a video conference. He also told viewers that prisoners with military experience would be released if they were willing to fight against Russia.

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine belongs in the European Union and that the bloc wants the country to join.

In an interview with Euronews, von der Leyen said: “We have a process with Ukraine that is, for example, integrating the Ukrainian market into the single market.”

“We have very close cooperation on the energy grid, for example. So many topics where we work very closely together and indeed over time belong to us. They are one of us, and we want them in,” von der Leyen said.

Ukraine and Russia hold talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border

On Monday morning, Ukrainian and Russian officials met for talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border.

The delegation from Kyiv includes Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak among others.

Russia’s delegation is being led by Vladimir R. Medinsky, a former culture minister and an adviser to President Vladimir V. Putin.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that they had recorded 102 civilian deaths by Sunday night, including seven children and more than 300 people injured.

More than half a million refugees have now fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries.