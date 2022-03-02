Paratroopers storm military hospital overnight as Russian forces close in on Kyiv

An airborne assault by Russian paratroopers at a military hospital in Ukraine's second-city Kharkiv took place overnight.

Kharkiv Region Police Chief Volodymyr Tymoshko has confirmed that no Ukrainian troops were killed in the gunfight. "Currently, the situation near the hospital is under control; security has been strengthened," he said.

According to reports, a long convoy of Russian armoured vehicles is understood to be within 32 kilometres of Kyiv, as an attack on the Ukrainian capital looks imminent.

Missile strikes continue

Two buildings in Kharkiv have also been struck by missiles this morning. This included the Karazin National University and an adjacent police building. It is not clear whether there are casualties.

The major of Kherson, a city in the south, has said that it is "completely surrounded" by Russian troops.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Mariupol says "intense shelling" has been underway in the southeastern city since Tuesday night.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that almost 6,000 Russian troops were killed in the first six days of the war. These losses have yet to be confirmed by Russia.

The Ukrainian leader went on to insist Russia cannot win this war with "bombs and strikes and rockets", which have rained on Ukrainian cities in recent days.