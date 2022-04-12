Multiple people shot and explosive devices found in New York’s Brooklyn train station

Multiple people were shot on Tuesday at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York city, while several undetonated explosive devices were found in the vicinity.

The New York city authorities are yet to confirm if this was a terror attack. The fire department said 13 people were injured, several by gunfire.

"Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices," a Fire Department spokesperson said.

Photographs shared on social media from the scene show people tending to passengers covered in blood lying on the floor of the station.

Preliminary information suggests the suspect was dressed in construction attire and a gas mask. Additional information indicates that the suspect lit a fire on the train line or employed some kind of smoke grenade during the attack to cover their escape.

The New York subway lines have been shut and people urged not to approach the area.

More to follow.