Finland and Sweden submit application to join NATO

Finland and Sweden formally submit their applications to join NATO, despite Turkey's threat to block the addition of the Nordic nations

18 May 2022, 4:18pm
The letters were conveyed by the Finnish Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen and respectively, the Swedish Ambassador to NATO Axel Wernhoff, to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Alliance’s Brussels headquarters
Finland and Sweden have formally submitted their applications to join NATO.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said it was "a historic moment, which we must seize." He said that adding the Nordic countries would increase shared security.

The two nations signalled their intention to apply for membership to NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, according to the Financial Times, Turkey has blocked an initial decision from taking place.

On Wednesday, NATO ambassadors met with the aim of opening accession talks on the same day that Finland and Sweden submitted their applications. Turkey, however, stopped the vote. A Turkish official later confirmed that while the country had reservations, it did not rule out Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Finland and Sweden’s entry into NATO did not represent an imminent danger to Russia, but he warned that a military buildup in either country could change that assessment.

“Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden, and in this sense, expansion at the expense of these countries does not create an immediate threat for us,” he said in televised remarks on Monday. 

“What it will be, we will look at based on the threats that will be created for us,” he continued. “We will respond accordingly.”

