Ukraine war could last years, NATO chief warns

The war in Ukraine could last for years, and the West must be prepared to support the war-battered country, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Stoltenberg said that "we must be prepared for this to last for years".

While the costs of the war are high, Stoltenberg said that the price of letting Russia achieve its military goals was even higher.

"We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high — not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices."

He added that supplying more modern weapons to Ukraine would increase its chances of liberating the eastern Donbass region currently under Russian control.

Last month both Finland and Sweden signalled their intention to apply for NATO membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two countries formally submitted their applications to join NATO in what Stoltenberg had described as "a historic moment, which we must seize." He said that adding the Nordic countries would increase shared security.