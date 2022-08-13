Salman Rushdie on ventilator and unable to speak, agent says

Author Salman Rushdie is currently on a ventilator and unable to speak, after he was stabbed on Friday in New York, according to his agent.

"Salman will likely lose one eye - the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged," his agent said.

Whilst he was delivering a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, a man stormed the stage and began punching and stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie who is 75, was stabbed at least once in the neck and in the abdomen, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, by helicopter.

A suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar is being detained by police, but so far no motive or charges have been confirmed.

Rushdie’s book ‘The Satanic Verses’ has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued an edict, calling for Rushdie’s death and a bounty of over $3 million had also been offered for anyone who kills the author.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa.

Rushdie was a special guest of the 2020 Malta Book Festival and participated in a literary conversation with former prime minister Alfred Sant.

Rushdie has penned a handful of classic novels, influenced a generation of writers, and received a Queen’s Knighthood for his “services to literature, standing as both pop culture icon and one of the most thought-provoking proponents for free speech today”.

Rushdie was a Booker Prize winner.