Messaging platform WhatsApp is down across the world with users unable to send or receive messages.

Users of the popular messaging platform owned by Meta started experiencing difficulties at around 9am (European Central Time) on Tuesday. The crash also hit Maltese users, although it appears that service in some countries has since been restored.

According to the service status website Down Detector more than 12,000 reports were posted within half an hour of the messaging service going out.

WhatsApp has about two billion global active users.