Nicola Sturgeon resigns as First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that she is resigning as First Minister of Scotland after more than eight years at the helm of the Scottish government

Sturgeon announced her resignation during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

After the independence referendum, Sturgeon assumed office as Scotland's first minister in November 2014, succeeding Alex Salmond.

She said that she will remain in office until a successor is elected. "My decision comes from a place of duty and love."

More to follow