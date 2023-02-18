Former Chelsea midfielder Christian Atsu found buried under rubble in Turkey

The body of former Ghana international Christian Atsu was discovered under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent has confirmed.

On February 6, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

He was rescued a day after the earthquake, according to original claims, but this is now proven out to be untrue.

Murat Uzunmehmet, his Turkish manager, informed DHA news agency on Saturday that his body was discovered by search and rescue teams at Ronesans Residence, a complex of high-rise luxury apartments that collapsed in Antakya city, Hatay.

"We've arrived at his lifeless corpse. His belongings are still being taken away including his phone which was found with him.” Uzunmehmet said.

Atsu played four seasons at Chelsea before joining Newcastle on a permanent basis in 2017. Hatayspor of Turkey's Super Lig then signed him in September.

Turkish police also arrested the building's contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu.