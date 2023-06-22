Updated | Titan submersible parts among debris found near Titanic

Updated at 6:12pm with news of debris discovery

A debris field has been discovered by a remotely operated vehicle near the Titanic, the US Coast Guard has announced as the search operation for a missing submarine continues.

According to reports, Titan submersible parts are believed to be found among the debris.

The debris included a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible. The porthole window was also found.

The discovery comes hours after the oxygen supply inside the submarine was deemed to have run out. Five people were in the submarine that went missing on Sunday. Based on the Titan’s initial oxygen supply it is estimated that it would have lasted until Thursday noon (Malta time).

Rescuers were hoping underwater sounds they detected on Tuesday and Wednesday might help narrow their search although an image disseminated by the US Coast Guard earlier on Thursday of search patterns gave no such indication.

The search for the submarine was expanded with aircraft, ships and remotely operated vehicles combing around 26,000sq.km of ocean. Water depth in the area could reach 4km.

Contact was lost with the commercial submarine on Sunday, some two hours into the dive to reach the Titanic shipwreck at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

Lost aboard the vessel are pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition. His passengers are a British adventurer, Hamish Harding, two members of a Pakistani business family, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, and a Titanic expert, Paul-Henry Nargeolet. OceanGate Expeditions oversaw the mission. Shahzada Dawood is also a Maltese citizen after he bought a golden passport.

Authorities reported the 6.7m carbon-fibre vessel overdue Sunday night, setting off the search in waters about 700km south of St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada.

Officials have said the vessel had a 96-hour oxygen supply, giving them a deadline of early Thursday morning to find and raise the Titan.