Maltese cabin cruiser sinks off Sicilian coast after engine trouble

A Maltese cabin cruiser that ran aground near the Sicilian coast has sunk after experiencing engine trouble, while a couple aboard the vessel were rescued by the coastguard

marianna_calleja
16 July 2023, 1:51pm
by Marianna Calleja
A Maltese cabin cruiser, that in recent days ran aground near the Sicilian coast, has now sunk,

Ragusa Oggi.it reported that the cruiser had encountered engine trouble

A couple aboard the vessel were rescued by a coastguard vessel, the Italian media reported.

The incident took place in front of Micenci Lido, specifically off Cava d'Aliga. Authorities issued a warning, advising Seacraft to avoid the area altogether. 

The cabin cruiser initially experienced engine issues on Saturday and efforts were made to tow it to safety at the Marina di Ragusa.

Unfortunately, due to the strong swell, the vessel ended up grounding and eventually sinking.

