Maltese cabin cruiser sinks off Sicilian coast after engine trouble

A Maltese cabin cruiser, that in recent days ran aground near the Sicilian coast, has now sunk,

Ragusa Oggi.it reported that the cruiser had encountered engine trouble

A couple aboard the vessel were rescued by a coastguard vessel, the Italian media reported.

The incident took place in front of Micenci Lido, specifically off Cava d'Aliga. Authorities issued a warning, advising Seacraft to avoid the area altogether.

Breaking News: Maltese yacht stranded near Marina di Ragusa



CAVA D'ALIGA DOSSI & SCUOGGHI

Tra i nuovi dossi e gli scogli Cava D'aliga quest'anno non trova pace! 😵😬

Yatch maltese incagliato tra gli scogli di Cava D'aliga.

(Ringraziamo per la foto Giulio Miceli) pic.twitter.com/rM9PvBun8r — Arnold Cassola (@ArnoldCassola) July 14, 2023

The cabin cruiser initially experienced engine issues on Saturday and efforts were made to tow it to safety at the Marina di Ragusa.

Unfortunately, due to the strong swell, the vessel ended up grounding and eventually sinking.