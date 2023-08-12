Hawaiian wildfires: Eighty confirmed dead, with hundreds still uncontactable

The wildfires on the Hawaiin island of Maui have already claimed the lives of eighty people, with hundreds still uncontactable.

Several areas, including the historic town of Lahaina - which has been utterly devasted, are still under fire, with firefighters battling to contain it.

The disaster in Maui is one of the deadliest in the United States in recent years.

The fires grappled the island overnight swiftly and many had to jump into the ocean to escape the flames and smoke.

Cars stood at a standstill on the Honoapiilani Highway – only of the only available routes into Lahaina, but the road was closed hours after opening except for emergency services.

Hawaii is prone to wildfires, however, but those of the past days are being considered as some of the worst in the archipelago’s history.

Drought and abnormally dry conditions, but also hurricane winds are believed to be the cause of the fires.

About 14% of the state is suffering from severe to moderate drought, while 80% is classed as abnormally dry.

Scientists have also calcualted that 80% of Hawaii is getting less rainfall than it did a 100 years ago.

Authorities are warning that it will take many years to repair the damages caused by the wildfires on the island of Maui, with more than 1,000 buildings destroyed in Lahaina alone.

The damages are worrisome for the locals, many of whom earn a living from the tourism industry.