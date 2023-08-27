Wagner Group chief Prigozhin confirmed dead

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the mercenary group Wagner has been confirmed dead after genetic analysis of bodies found in Wednesday's plane crash, Russian officials have said.

Prigozhin's private jet came down north-west of Moscow on 25 August, killing all ten people on board.

The Wagner Group had launched a failed coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June.

The Investigative Committee said the identities of all 10 victims had been established and corresponded to those on the flight's passenger list.

Prigozhin shared his first video address since his aborted June mutiny just two days before the crash.

The mercenary chief - who was sent to Belarus in the aftermath of his march on Moscow - released footage of himself speaking while wearing camouflage and holding a rifle.

It is believed from the footage that Prigozhin was in Africa, and he also spoke about Russia making the continent "free".

The Kremlin denies any wrongdoing.