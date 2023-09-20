[WATCH] States must work together to overcome global challenges, PM tells UN Security Council

The world’s crises can only be overcome if states work together and cooperate effectively, the Prime Minister said at the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

“We cannot have peace if the strong impinge on the weak,” Robert Abela said.

Abela stated countries must promote shared values at a time when they are undermined and threatened.

“We must protect them and take action when these same values are under threat,” added the Prime Minister as he said that conflicts are increasing.

He said democracy and human rights are under a systemic attack.

“Inequality is on the increase. Disinformation and misinformation are adding further to this tension,” Abela told the UN Security Council.

When addressing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Prime Minister spoke of the effects on the Ukrainian people and stated that the war is also a threat to the security council itself; “Every war has devastating effects. And this war is no exception.” Here, the Prime Minister talked about other effects of the war, including food security and the rising prices of important and necessary items.

The Prime Minister reiterated Malta’s commitment to peace, dialogue and multilateralism, and called on Russian military forces to leave Ukraine.