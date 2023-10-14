European Commission tripling humanitarian assistance for Gaza to over €75 million

The European Commission will immediately increase the current humanitarian for Gaza by 50 million euros, bringing the total to over €75 million.

President Ursula von der Leyen spoke to the Secretary General of the UN António Guterres this afternoon about the ongoing situation in Gaza.

“We will continue our close cooperation with the UN and its agencies to ensure that this aid reaches those in need in the Gaza strip. The Commission supports Israel's right to defend itself against the Hamas terrorists, in full respect of international humanitarian law. We are working hard to ensure that innocent civilians in Gaza are provided support in this context,” Von der Leyen said.

The region has been mired in violence in recent days, with Hamas fighters reportedly kidnapping at least 150 people during brutal attacks on Israel over the weekend, which resulted in the loss of 1,300 lives.

Since Israel's retaliatory air strikes commenced, more than 2,200 people have lost their lives in Gaza, and over 8,700 have been wounded.

Reports indicate that a total blockade is being enforced on Gaza, leading to critical shortages of essential resources such as fuel, food, and water.

“The Commission is doing everything in its power to provide humanitarian support to civilians in the Gaza strip. This tripling of EU humanitarian assistance will help ensure that civilians in Gaza can be provided with the basic necessities required. It is essential that safe and unrestricted access for humanitarian aid is ensured," Commissioner Lenarčič said.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Von der Leyen visited Israel on Friday amid the ongoing crisis.