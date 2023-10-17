More than 500 killed after Gaza hospital is bombed

More than 500 people were killed on Tuesday night after a hospital in Gaza was bombed, the Palestinian Health Ministry revealed.

The Israel Defence Forces also announced that they are investigating what happened at Baptist Hospital in Gaza city.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari did not take responsibility for the attack yet and said there were still no details on the hospital deaths.

"We will get the details and update the public. I don't know to say whether it was an Israeli air strike," he said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning following the bombardment, according to state media.

The Hamas-run Palestinian territory was bombed on the eve of US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East.

Treated as potentially the riskiest of his presidency, the visit is expected to see Biden reaffirm US backing for Israel.

Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip for almost 10 days, destroying public infrastructure and private homes in preparation for a ground offensive.

Israel has also blockaded the territory, preventing food, water, electricity and fuel from entering the enclave.

Israel’s actions are in retaliation to an attack by Hamas militants inside Israel on 7 October that killed more than 1,400 Israelis. Militants also kidnapped almost 200 people and took them to Gaza.

The Israeli blockade and relentless bombing campaign has created a dire humanitarian situation in the overcrowded territory with people unable to flee since all border crossings into Israel and Egypt are shut.

Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes and neighbourhoods.