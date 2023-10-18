Biden sides with Israel on hospital air strike during Netanyahu meeting

During a symbolic visit to Israel on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden backed Israel's claim that Palestinian terrorists were to blame for a horrific hospital attack in Gaza during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Tensions in the Middle East are currently high following the hospital rocket attack that claimed hundreds of lives, with Israel and the Palestinians exchanging accusations.

In fact, due to the heightened tensions, Biden's flight from Israel to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders was cancelled.

Jordan labelled the hospital bombing "a great calamity and a heinous war crime" as it called off the meeting. Meanwhile, the White House said that this decision was mutual and that Biden would phone the Palestinian Authority's and Egypt's leaders on his way back to the US.

Soon after his arrival, Biden and Netanyahu conducted a joint press conference. Later on Wednesday, the US president is anticipated to meet with the Israeli military cabinet.

According to US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, Biden is to ask challenging questions to learn more about Israel's aims in Gaza.

The US President will also meet with the first responders who assisted in the horrific onslaught by Hamas on October 7, which claimed 1,300 Israeli lives.