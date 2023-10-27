Israel announces extension of ground invasion into Gaza

The northern part of Gaza has been under heavy attack by Israeli forces, and they have announced an extension of their ground operation.

This comes after warnings from the United Nations about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. An Israeli military spokesperson stated that the ground operation was being expanded, following several days of airstrikes and two consecutive nights of tank movements into Gaza.

In response, the armed wing of Hamas, launched rockets towards Israel.

Hamas claimed that Israel had cut off all internet and communication services across Gaza, accusing Israel of doing so to facilitate retaliatory strikes on all fronts. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the Israeli strikes in Gaza have now resulted in the death of 7,326 people, primarily civilians, including many children.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a strong warning about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the lack of essential resources such as food, water, and power, exacerbated by the Israeli bombings in response to the October 7 attack. He reiterated his call for a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies, emphasizing the urgent need for a significant change to prevent an unparalleled level of human suffering.

Additionally, the UN human rights office has raised alarms about potential war crimes taking place within the region. Furthermore, Israel's military has accused Hamas of using hospitals in Gaza as operational centers for directing attacks.