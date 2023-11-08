Hamas head of weapons 'eliminated,' IDF claims

Hamas head of weapons and industries Mohsen Abu Zina has been “eliminated,” Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

Posting on social media, IDF claimed Mohsen Abu Zina was one of Hamas’s leading weapon developers, with expertise in strategic weapons, and rockets.

“His department facilitated the arming of Hamas in the current conflict,” IDF added.

Commenting on the matter, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, “there will be no humanitarian truce without the return of abductees” ― despite mounting international pressure on Israel to halt hostilities to let aid into the Gaza Strip.

IDF claimed it was the air strikes on the Gaza Strip that killed the top Hamas weapons maker together with several fighters.

Currently, Gaza city, what IDF considers Hamas group's main stronghold in the territory, is encircled by Israeli forces.

The military said troops have advanced to the heart of the densely-populated city while Hamas says its fighters have inflicted heavy losses.

Palestinian media also reported clashes between the group and Israeli forces near al-Shati (Beach) refugee camp in Gaza City.

"Israel has one target - Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms," Gallant said.

Meanwhile, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said combat engineers were using explosive devices to destroy a tunnel network built by Hamas that stretches for hundreds of kilometres beneath Gaza.