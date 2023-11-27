Talks of truce extension as ceasefire enters final day

Hamas has stated that it supports extending the current ceasefire by "two to four" days, bringing relief to civilians in Gaza. As the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas reached its fourth day, discussions were underway to prolong it. The ceasefire facilitated the release of hostages, prisoners, and emergency aid in Gaza.

On Sunday, Hamas released 17 hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first US national. Most were handed over to Israel, while others exited through Egypt. In reciprocation, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners, primarily teenagers accused of various offenses. Overnight, Hamas expressed a desire to extend the truce "beyond four days" to free more prisoners than initially agreed upon.

The ceasefire, brokered by Qatar with US and Egyptian support, began on Friday. It established a four-day halt to hostilities, allowed aid into Gaza, and led to the release of 39 hostages and 117 Palestinian prisoners. The youngest released hostage was a 4-year-old dual Israeli-US citizen orphaned in a Hamas raid.

Nine children under 17 were among the released hostages, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He stated that Israel would resume its offensive once the truce expired, vowing to continue until victory. Twenty-four hostages not covered by the agreement, mostly Thais working in Israel, were also freed.

The Palestinian prisoners released were mainly children and young men, aged 15-19, accused of public disorder and property damage. Palestinians often view them as heroes resisting occupation. A fourth exchange was planned for Monday, the potential last day of the truce if an extension wasn't secured.

This ceasefire marked the first significant pause in a seven-week war characterized by the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades. According to Gaza's health ministry, over 13,300 Palestinians, predominantly women and minors, have been killed. The conflict has also claimed the lives of over 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians in the initial attack.