Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas calls for negotiations to end war

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is calling for an international conference to end the conflict in Gaza and find a lasting solution for the Palestinian state.

In an interview with Reuters, the 87-year-old president expressed concern about the alarming situation between Israel and the Palestinians, emphasising the need for international involvement and assurances from world powers.

As Israel escalated its attacks on Gaza, Abbas stated that the two-month-long conflict resulted in more than 17,000 deaths, 46,000 injuries, and the displacement of around 1.9 million people.

He mentioned Israel's campaign against the Hamas movement in Gaza, which started after Hamas fighters attacked Israeli towns in October.

Abbas outlined his plan to revive the weakened Palestinian Authority, implement reforms, and hold elections based on binding international agreements.

He asserted that the PA had upheld peace deals with Israel since the 1993 Oslo Accord, while accusing Israel of not honouring its commitment to end the occupation.

Addressing concerns about potential Hamas victories in elections, Abbas spoke of the importance of democratic processes.

He revealed that elections planned for April 2021 were called off due to objections from Israel regarding voting in East Jerusalem, a city Palestinians want as the capital of their future state.

Regarding the post-war plan for Gaza, Abbas did not provide a specific vision discussed with U.S. officials but criticised Israel's proposal for a security zone in Gaza.

He called on the United States to influence Israel to stop the war and fulfill its obligations, stating that America is complicit in the ongoing conflict.

Abbas highlighted the destruction in Gaza, speaking of the need for rehabilitation and substantial support for reconstruction.

He held the United States responsible for the situation in Gaza, stating that it is the only power capable of ordering Israel to stop the war but has not done so, labelling America as an accomplice of Israel.