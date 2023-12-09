Southern Gaza hospital overwhelmed with injured Palestinians

Hospital staff of Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza has reportedly lost control of the building after several injured Palestinians overwhelmed the hospital.

This comes after the United States vetoed a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces bombarded the Gaza Strip nonstop from late Friday until early Saturday, hitting some of the last remaining areas of land in the south where Palestinians had been ordered to flee.

With Gaza's borders fully blocked off from both Egypt and Israel, Palestinians can only hold their breath within the heavily bombarded southern part of Gaza.

According to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its tally, the total number of deaths in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict has exceeded 17,400, with women and children making up the majority of the casualties.

Israel maintains it has done its part to move civilians out of danger with its evacuation orders and holds Hamas accountable for any civilian deaths, accusing the militants of exploiting civilians as human shields.

Over 2,200 Palestinians have lost their lives since the truce broke on 1 December.

The Health Ministry in Gaza estimates that women and children made up around two-thirds of that total.

The Biden administration maintains its opposition to an open-ended cease-fire despite mounting international pressure, claiming it would allow Hamas to continue operating and endanger Israel.